PTML sets to receive largest Container-RORO vessel in West Africa

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest multipurpose roll-on-roll-off (RORO) terminal, the Port Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML), Lagos is set to make history on November 27 as it receives the largest Container-RORO (CONRO) ship ever to visit the sub-region.



The new ultramodern mega Container-RORO ship named MV GREAT LAGOS, owned by the Grimaldi Group and launched in April this year, is a marvel of modern engineering and environmental consciousness, stretching 250 meters in length with a beam of 38 meters and deadweight of over 45,000 tonnes. The ship has capacity to transport 4.7 kilometres of rolling freight, 2,500 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs), and 2,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).



MV GREAT LAGOS is the second of the G5-class of ships recently launched by the Grimaldi Group and named after Nigeria’s commercial capital, which it has served for many decades.



“The vessel sets a new benchmark in the shipping industry,” PTML Managing Director, Mr. Ascanio Russo, said.

The PTML Managing Director commended Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for the support it gave towards receiving the vessel.



Russo said the visit of MV GREAT LAGOS to Lagos is a landmark event for Nigeria’s maritime sector and for PTML, as it showcases the terminal’s advanced capabilities and its role as a leading multipurpose logistics hub in the region.



“The arrival of ‘GREAT LAGOS’ at PTML is not just a routine port call; it is a testament to the terminal’s cutting-edge facilities and its readiness to handle the new generation of mega-vessels. Its arrival at the Lagos Port is a testament to the port’s capability to handle vessels of such magnitude, further positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global shipping industry.



“What truly sets the ‘GREAT LAGOS’ apart is its compliance with the highest environmental standards. In an age where environmental sustainability is not just a preference but also a necessity, the ‘GREAT LAGOS’ leads the way in eco-friendly maritime transport. Its advanced design and technology significantly reduce the environmental impact, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and protect marine ecosystems,” Mr. Russo said.



He said to receive the GREAT LAGOS, PTML has invested over USD20 million to extend its Berth 11, equipping it with deeper berths, expanded storage areas, and acquired state-of-the-art cargo handling equipment.



“This transformation positions PTML as one of the most advanced logistics terminals in West Africa, capable of handling a diverse range of cargo types including bulk, break-bulk, containerised, and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargoes.



“The seamless integration of vessels and terminal activities at PTML is a clear indication of Nigeria’s dedication to advancing its maritime infrastructure while prioritising environmental responsibility,” he said.



PTML has been at the forefront of revolutionising cargo handling in Nigeria. Its strategic location at the Tin-Can Island Port Complex, Lagos, coupled with its advanced technology and infrastructure, makes it a pivotal gateway for trade in West Africa. The terminal boasts a wide array of facilities, including deep-water berths, extensive storage areas, and advanced cargo-handling equipment, all designed to streamline the logistics process.