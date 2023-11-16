PSLSIA set to unveil LG initiative, partners ALGON

Dr Noel Akpata

By Juliet Umeh

The Public Sector Leadership and Social Innovation Academy, PSLSIA, has disclosed that it is set to introduce the “One Legacy Project per Local Government Initiative” in collaboration with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON.

Founder of PSLSIA, Dr. Noel Akpata, said the initiative aims to revolutionize local governance, foster global competitiveness, and establish a long-term development-focused partnership between local governments and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

According to him, the initiative is chaired by Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Former Minister of National Planning and Chairman CitiBank, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman.

He noted that the grand unveiling of the project will take place during the upcoming PSLSIA launch in Abuja while noting that speakers at the event will include Nigeria’s former Central Bank Governor, HRH Muhammad Sanusi II among others.

He said: “Their collective wisdom is set to shape the trajectory of local government leadership and social innovation.

“The strategic alliance between PSLSIA and ALGON was solidified after a high-level meeting between Akpata, Usman, and the President of ALGON, Mr. Kolade Alabi.

“This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in driving development at the grassroots level and underscores the commitment of both organizations to create a lasting impact on Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

“The ‘One Legacy Project per Local Government Initiative’ is not just a project; it’s a strategy to drive local government global competitiveness, solidify their pivotal role in development, and forge enduring partnerships with the Nigeria Governors Forum.”

As the PSLSIA launch draws near, anticipation builds for the unveiling of this transformative initiative, poised to usher in a new era of collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development at the local government level.