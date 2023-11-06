PSC came into existence to ensure tribal balance – DIG Osayande

…Commends Arase for inspiring leadership

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission on Monday, received its former Chairman Mr. Parry Osayande (DIG Retired), whose tenure more than ten years ago, midwifed the foundation and construction of the headquarters complex of the PSC.

This is just as Mr Osayande disclosed that the Commission came into existence to ensure tribal balance, which later became the precursor for the coming of the Federal Character Commission noting that it was a product of the 1957 Constitutional Conference/Willinck Minorities Commission Report.

Spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said DIG Osayande who was the initiator of the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters building in Jabi, Abuja12 years ago, was received by the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd). Recall that Arase against all odds, succeeded in moving the Commission from its former unbefitting location to the Corporate Headquarters a few weeks after he assumed office.DIG. Osayande who was surprised and elated at the naming of the 500-seater auditorium of the Commission after him declared to Arase, “You have arrived, you have won and you will keep winning”He advised that the Commission should keep up the fight adding “you are doing well” The former Chairman said the Commission and its staff should look up to the future with promise adding that the future portends good tidings. Addressing the Staff at the auditorium named after him, Osayande noted that the PSC is the oldest Commission in the Country and was a product of the 1957 Constitutional Conference/Willinck Minorities Commission Report. This he said stemmed from the fears of the minority tribes in Nigeria who feared domination concerning the maintenance of public order. He noted that the Commission came into existence to ensure tribal balance which later became the precursor for the coming of the Federal Character Commission. The former PSC Chairman said at its inception the Commission was neglected to the point of death and relegated to the background but expressed happiness that the Commission is back on its feet and doing well. Dr. Arase expressed happiness for the rare honour accorded the Commission by the visit of Osayande noting that he left valuable imprints in the growth of the Commission especially with the commencement of the building of its Corporate Headquarters. He promised to sustain the spirit and grow the Commission to one of the best oversight bodies on Police in the world. He said the Commission will not at any time forget Osayande for planting the seed that has since germinated in the form of an intimidating edifice standing as the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.