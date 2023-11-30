Pryme debuts with Lavida” under G-Worldwide

G-Worldwide signed artiste Nwabueze Promise Chibuike, better known as Pryme, has officially released his debut solo single titled “Lavida.”

This highly anticipated debut showcases Pryme’s unique musical prowess, offering audiences a fresh sound.

‘Lavida’, a upbeat music is produced by Xtofa to Pryme’s distinctive vocals with catchy hook and melody.

“Lavida” marks the Imo state born artist’s debut solo effort under G- Worldwide Entertainment umbrella, signaling the beginning of a remarkable solo career.

Pryme’s musical journey officially began in 2017 with the release of his debut single, “Trumpet,” a captivating piece that showcased his early talent.

However, his career reached new heights in 2018 when he collaborated with two giants of the African music scene, Davido and DMW’s Peruzzi, on the hit track “Kilode.”

His discography also includes notable singles like “U,” “Surulere,” “Good Loving,” and “My Baby,” in addition to two impressive EPs, “Rhythm and Soul” in 2020 and “Crescendo” in 2021.

Beyond his own music, Pryme has made significant contributions to the industry, having written and co-written major hits like “One Side” by Iyanya and “Away” by Davido, among others.

Clearly, Pryme stands as a promising talent and a beacon for the future of the music world, poised to soar to even greater heights.