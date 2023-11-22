Protesters march against Chevron in Ugborodo

File photo: Protest at Chevron

By Jimitota Onoyume

Protesters from Ugborodo, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, protested against Chevron in the oil-rich community, demanding that the company should implement what it termed the Ikpere host community development trust, Ikpere HCDT.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters, read: “Implement Ikpere HCDT as agreed,” “Stop gross marginalization of Ugborodo community,” and “Chevron Ugborodo community can’t continue like this.”

Mr. Alex Eyengho from the community said the protest was about getting Chevron to do the needful on the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, and related issues.

Other placards by the protesters also centred on issues of employment by the oil giant for the area. They read: “Turn around maintenance over 10,000 workers employed without community knowledge,” “The superintendent now employ their families instead of jobless indigenes,” “Ugborodo community workers are due for conversion to staff,” “Chevron blackmailing Ugborodo community,” among others.

At press time, Chevron was yet to respond formally to demands by the protesters.