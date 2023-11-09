Protest: Don’t disrupt aviation activities —Keyamo cautions NLC, TUC

Festus Keyamo

…Advises against politicization of Labour movement

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, on Thursday, urged the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress against disruption of aviation activities.

Keyamo, while strongly criticizing the mistreatment of the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, cautioned the union against playing partisan politics.

He maintained that the Aviation Ministry was not involved in the alleged maltreatment of the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajeroh, by security agents.

Keyamo spoke at the opening of a retreat for the Honourable Minister, Permanent Secretary, Directors and Head of Agencies of the Aviation Ministry, held in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State

According to him, I condemn what happened to my friend, Ajeroh. Nobody should get fisticuffs. But in the same breath, they should not find themselves in the realm of politics. The aviation sector should not be the target because of its economic importance for the development of our great nation.

Vanguard reports that the Minister’s call comes amidst a protest staged at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja in the early hours of Thursday.

He noted that the protest affected foreigners coming into the country as well as citizens going about their normal businesses as, according to him, the protesters disrupted aviation activities by blocking the access road to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.