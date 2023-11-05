Protest against Minister of State for Defence misguided – Shinkafi

By Luminous Jannamike

The Executive Director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has dismissed the protest calling for the dismissal of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, as ‘politically motivated, unpatriotic, and mischievous.’

He accused powerful elements in Zamfara state of orchestrating the demonstrations to draw attention away from his administration’s failings.

“The allegations against Dr Matawalle are ill-conceived and spurious,” Dr Shinkafi said in a statement on Sunday amidst increasing political tension in Zamfara.

He further issued a 14-day ultimatum to the protesters to publicly apologize to the Minister or face legal action for defamation.

Shinkafi lauded Dr. Matawalle’s credentials, stating that the Minister is an embodiment of patriotism, having served as a renowned civil servant, eminent commissioner, distinguished legislator, and outstanding governor.

“Dr Matawalle successfully scaled all security screenings and documentations, with no petitions against his nomination at the National Assembly before his confirmation as a Minister,” he said.

Addressing the allegations levelled against the Minister, Shinkafi claimed they were politically fabricated and mischievous.

He refuted the claim that Matawalle had been indicted by a panel of inquiry, describing it as political propaganda intended to tarnish his reputation.

On the issue of the alleged embezzlement of funds from the Zamfara State International Cargo Airport project, Shinkafi explained that the project was a Public-Private Partnership, initiated by previous administrations and implemented as a legacy project by Dr. Matawalle’s government.

“The spurious allegation of diversion of billions of naira by protesters is mischievous, false, and diversionary,” Shinkafi added.

He did not spare Governor Dauda Lawal in his criticism, accusing him of sacking over 8000 civil servants and awarding contracts without due process.

Shinkafi also charged that the current administration in the state has also seen a decline in security, with increasing incidents of killings, kidnappings, and displacement of citizens.

“It is obvious that the leaders and members of the protest groups are not from Zamfara State and don’t know the history of banditry which started over a decade before Matawalle’s administration,” Shinkafi stated.

He emphasized that Dr Matawalle inherited the security challenges and took significant actions to restore peace and stability in the state when he assumed office as governor.

Shinkafi warned the protestors to tender a public apology within 14 days or face legal consequences.

“Nigeria is guided by a constitution and relevant Acts of the National Assembly. It is not a Banana Republic where people act without taking cognizance of the rule of law,” he stated.