PROSTATE CANCER: Get screened annually once you’re 40, Foundation tells Nigerian men

By Dickson Omobola

Worried by the high rate of prostate cancer among Nigerian men, the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation has called on men aged 40 and above to get tested annually to know their status and to promote a culture of early testing and treatment.

Bemoaning the high prevalence of prostate cancer and its rating as the number one killer of black men, the Foundation said the disease had become a public health concern, with 1 in 8 men coming down with prostate issues and one out of 38 dying from it.

Disclosing this weekend during the organisation’s 2023 Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk held in Lagos, Business Development Head of the foundation, Toyin Ayodele, emphasised the importance of annual screening, saying that when prostate cancer is detected early, it is easier to cure.

“The walk is to create more awareness for prostate cancer because people don’t know that it is the number one killer of black men. “Given this, we are creating more awareness, talking about it, making noise, and screening men for free so that they can be aware that there is this type of disease and what they should do when tested positive”, she argued.

Ayodele stressed that men need to get tested annually.

“If you are 40 and older, it is important to know your status. It is also important that you do your tests regularly and take it from there because when it is detected early, it can be cured.”

She said the walk was utilized to talk to the people of Lagos, create awareness, and screen people for free.

A senior registrar in the department of urology at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Adebowale Oyebade, said prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men and the second leading cause of death in men.

“It is not just about men because whatever affects the man affects the spouse, family, and children. It is more of a public health concern. It is the second-leading cause of death in men.

“For them, it is expected that in their lifetime, one out of eight will end up with a prostate issue and one out of 38 will die from prostate cancer.

“With early detection, it helps you to be able to achieve a cure for the disease. It also helps to reduce the financial burden on the family and the individual. Everybody has a special day in their life, which is their birthday. They should try to get screened two or three days after their birthday.”