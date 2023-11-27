Prosecutors allege rapper Young Thug led gang as trial begins

Prosecutors in Atlanta said Monday that rapper Young Thug was the “proclaimed leader” of a gang that “moved like a pack” to commit crimes, as opening statements in a long-delayed racketeering case got underway.

Controversy and hiccups have dogged the sprawling trial alleging criminal conspiracy since jury selection began in January, notably over the state’s presentation of rap lyrics as evidence.

The US state of Georgia holds that Young Thug’s record label, YSL, is a front for a crime ring, arguing that the defendants belong to a branch of the Bloods street gang identified as Young Slime Life, or YSL.

“The evidence will show that YSL checks all of the boxes for being a criminal street gang,” said Fulton County prosecutor Adriane Love as she delivered the government’s statement, which she began by quoting Rudyard Kipling’s “Law of the Jungle.”

Love addressed the issue of songwriting head on: “We didn’t chase the lyrics to solve the murder, we chased the murder and found the lyrics.”

She read verses from Young Thug’s track “Take It To Trial,” saying the lyrics the prosecution had identified had “an uncanny similarity to very true, and very real, and quite specific events.”

Using the rapper’s legal name, she said “Jeffrey Williams’ words, that he promotes through songs with beats behind them — they aren’t random.”

After the prosecution finishes, defense lawyers will deliver statements with a six-hour time limit, with one hour per defendant.

The defense insists YSL stands for Young Stoner Life Records, a hip-hop label that Young Thug founded in 2016 and which, they say, amounts to a vague association of artists, not a gang.

Young Thug, 32, was one of 28 alleged street gang members originally swept up in a May 2022 racketeering indictment.

Six are being tried under the original indictment and deny all accusations against them. Many of the other defendants took plea deals or will be tried separately.

The accusations included myriad underlying offenses that prosecutors say support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing and theft.

Wearing a white button-up shirt with a black tie and oval spectacles, Young Thug sat quietly in the courtroom as Judge Ural Glanville detailed the charges against him and others for the jury.

The opening statements did not start without a hitch: one of the jurors had car trouble and could not make it to the courthouse on time, meaning proceedings began nearly two hours late.

In attendance was Kevin Liles — the CEO of 300 Entertainment, under which Young Thug founded his label — who told journalists rap was being persecuted.

“If this were country music, rock music,” he said, “we wouldn’t be here