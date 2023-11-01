Professional versus conversational writing in business, By Ruth Oji

DEVELOPING a professional and conversational writing style is essential in today’s world, where effective communication plays a vital role in achieving success in various professional fields. Whether you are crafting business emails, reports, or even social media updates, a well-honed writing style can project confidence, competence, and help establish meaningful connections with your audience. In this article, we explore the difference between professional and conversational writing, and we elaborate on the skills required to engage both types of writing for the business context.

To begin, it is crucial to understand the difference between professional and conversational writing. Professional writing typically involves a more formal tone, adhering to standard grammar rules and structured writing conventions. This mode of writing is commonly used in business correspondence, academic papers, and official documents. On the other hand, conversational writing is more informal, resembling a discussion or verbal exchange. Conversational writing aims to engage the reader and create a sense of familiarity or intimacy, relying on everyday language and a less rigid structure.

To develop a professional writing style, start by honing your grammar skills and familiarizing yourself with the appropriate tone for different contexts. Understand the specific rules and conventions of formal writing, including the proper use of punctuation, vocabulary, and sentence structure. Employing clear and concise language will help you communicate your ideas effectively and convey professionalism.

While professional writing usually adheres to a more rigid structure, it is still essential to make it engaging and readable. Avoid the excessive use of jargon, acronyms, or complex sentence constructions that may confuse your readers. Instead, opt for simplicity and clarity in your writing, ensuring that your message is easily understood by your intended audience.

On the other hand, developing a conversational writing style requires a different set of skills. To make your writing feel like a conversation, it is necessary to be relatable, approachable, and personable. Use language that your audience can easily connect with and understand. Be mindful of your tone, injecting personality and warmth into your writing without compromising professionalism.

Conversational writing also benefits from the use of storytelling techniques. Incorporating anecdotes, examples, or personal experiences can take your writing beyond conveying facts and figures, fostering engagement and allowing your readers to connect with your message on a deeper level. Writing in a conversational style also enables you to use rhetorical questions, address the reader directly, and create a friendly rapport that encourages dialogue.

Whether you aim for a professional or conversational writing style, practicing is key. Dedicate time to write regularly, seeking feedback from others when possible. Embrace constructive criticism, as it can help you identify areas of improvement and refine your writing skills. Reading extensively in both professional and conversational genres can also provide valuable insights and inspiration.

Developing a professional and conversational writing style requires attention to detail, clarity of thought, and an understanding of how to adapt to various contexts. By understanding the specific tone and conventions appropriate for each situation, honing grammar and language skills, and practicing regularly, you can develop a writing style that effectively engages your audience, conveys professionalism, and fosters meaningful communication.

Effective business writing is essential for conveying information clearly, professionally, and persuasively in a business context. To achieve this goal, certain key elements should be considered and incorporated into any piece of business writing. 1. Purpose and audience: Before starting any business writing task, it is crucial to define the purpose behind the communication and identify the target audience. By understanding the intended objective and the readers’ needs, writers can tailor their content to meet those requirements effectively.

2. Clarity and conciseness: Business writing must be clear, concise, and easy to understand. By using simple language and avoiding jargon, technical terms, or unnecessary long sentences, writers can ensure that their message is delivered clearly to the readers.

3. Organisation and structure: An effective piece of business writing should be well-organized, having a clear introduction, body, and conclusion. Logical progression of ideas, the use of headings and subheadings, and effective use of paragraphs can help readers navigate the content easily and comprehend the message more efficiently.

4. Tone and style: The tone of business writing should be professional, polite, and respectful. Using a friendly but formal tone establishes credibility and fosters a positive relationship with the reader. Additionally, adapting the writing style to the specific purpose and audience, whether it be formal, persuasive, informative, or instructional, is crucial for conveying the intended message accurately.

5. Grammar, punctuation, and spelling: Correct grammar, punctuation, and spelling are crucial for effective business writing. Errors in these areas can harm the credibility of the writer and the organisation. Proofreading and revising the content before sending or publishing it is critical to ensure accuracy and professionalism.

6. Impactful and relevant content: Including relevant and impactful content helps engage readers and maintain their interest in the piece. Providing useful information, supporting facts, logical arguments, and citing credible sources can enhance the credibility and efficiency of the communication.

7. Proper formatting and visual aids: Incorporating appropriate formatting, such as bullet points, numbered lists, or bold/italicized text, can assist in highlighting key points and adding visual appeal. The use of visual aids like charts, graphs, or tables can help organize complex data and make it easier for readers to grasp information quickly.

By incorporating these key elements into business writing, individuals can ensure that their message is effectively communicated, understood, and acted upon. Continual learning, practice, and feedback can further enhance these skills and enable writers to consistently produce high-quality business communication.

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos