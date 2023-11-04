Presidential yacht not a priority – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said that the presidential yacht cannot be a priority for the country’s defence needs.

Sani stated that the Nigerian troops on the frontlines have complained of a lack of adequate basic weapons, food to eat, and medical support.

The former lawmaker disclosed this on his X handle on Saturday.

He said, “Why not drones or operational vehicles?

“A yacht can’t be a priority for our defence needs.

“We have heard reports of our troops in the front lines complaining of lack of adequate basic weapons and even food to eat.

“My question for the Navy; What is the magic behind Tampolo and his men achieving successes in the high seas without the use of Billions of Naira worth of yacht?”