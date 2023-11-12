Presidential Amnesty: Isoko youths pass confidence vote on Ndiomu

Ndiomu

… Hail Reforms in Programme

Isoko National Youth Council (INYC) has passed a confidence vote on the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu for his reforms on the programme.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, Delta State capital, the group’s President, Comr. Matthew Edugbo, stated that the programme under Ndiomu has experienced very meaningful reforms which has made it very relevant in the development of human capital in the Niger Delta.

He said the loans and education programmes have never been better managed than now.

According to him, “Ndiomu has removed all forms of business as usual from the programme. His reforms have given a new direction in tandem with global best practices for the development of youths in the region.”

“The essence of the programme which is to engineer peace in the Niger Delta region has proved useful. The youths are more meaningfully trained and engaged.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn deaf ears to naysayers, if any, and retain the services of Gen. Barry Ndiomu to consolidate on the reforms which have painted a good picture of his government on the minds of Niger Deltans,” Edugbo said.