Presbyterian church gets new synod, charges leaders on productivity

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS part of its crusade and expansion policy, The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria on Sunday birthed a new branch which in its administrative principle is called Synod known as Edo Delta Mission Synod and charged the leadership and members not to relent in its evangelical work with the mandate to further increase the synod within two years.

The Prelate and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church, His Eminence, Ekpenyong N. Akpanika stated this when he inaugurated the new synod which pulled out of the Niger Delta synod in Benin City where he called on members of the church to support their new leadership for the growth of the church.

According to him, “The Presbyterian church is 177 years old in Nigeria, we must go to the north, the east, west and south to possess them and we have started.

“It is no longer business as usual, we expect that in two years, you are going to invite us here to inaugurate the Edo Synod and the Delta Synod”

In his sermon with the theme, “The power of foresight”, The Principal Clerk of General Assembly of the church, Most Rev Miracle Ajah said the members must respect the Church of Scotland who allowed their missionaries to come and plant the church in Nigeria in 1846 and that many of those missionaries died and were buried in several parts of Nigeria.

He said for the church to exercise its foresight, it must have a clear vision, proactive action, step out and have compassion.”

On his part, the new Moderator, Rt. Rev Kaleb Kay Uche said he was determined to meet the new mandate given by the leadership of the church. “Our mission is about aggressive church planting and we are aiming at each member winning a soul a year, making every member to become a minister, making every sinner to become a saint and then making every pastor to become a good shepherd and a church planter, that is our target and it is defined by what we are committed to. Ours is a great commitment to the great commission and a great commandment to grow the church in two years, we will reach the unreached. We have a special programme for the youths because we have to use them for this aggressive evangelism and we are embarking on a children evangelism ministry to catch them young.”