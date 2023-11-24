Prepare for 2027, Mayor Akpodoro urges Omo-Agege, congratulates Oborevwori on Appeal Court victory

The Mayor of Urhoboland and an ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has advised the former Senator, who represented Delta Central Senatorial District at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, who is also the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, in Delta State, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to consider taking another shot at the governorship contest in 2027, stressing that as it is now, there’s no vacancy for him in the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

Mayor Akpodoro stated this, Friday, in Ughelli Country home, in his jubilant reaction to the appeal court victory of the state governor, affirming Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as duly elected thereby upholding his earlier victory at the election petition tribunal.

“The judgement of the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos, South-West Nigeria,” Mayor Akpodoro said, “was not surprising because he enjoys the mandate freely given to him by the people.”

The court in its unanimous decision by the 3-man panel had jettisoned the grounds of Appeal brought to it by the former lawmaker and his party challenging the victory of the Okpe-born former lawmaker and now the governor of the oil-rich state.

Eshanekpe noted that, the governor’s victory at the court was an affirmation of his earlier victory which he overwhelmingly won at the polls wondering why a man who merely won in four out of 25 local government areas will challenge the victory of a governor whose mandate stands strongly on the solid ground of twenty one local government areas from across the state.

He further stressed that “Senator Omo-Agege’s legal war is an effort in futility and an affront to the state’s electorates who freely and overwhelmingly voted for the man in whom they believe. Nobody in his right senses in our state voted for Omo-Agege. He is not electable. He is generally rejected, and not even in 2027 would any Deltan cast his/her vote for him.”

Mayor Akpodoro argues that the people can not be deceived no matter the gimmicks by anyone as he called on the victorious governor Oborevwori to carry all deltans along and be magnanimous in victory.

“The governor should remember those who worked for him in his journey to victory and also deliver pro masses projects to uplift the state and her citizens.

“On behalf of the entire youths of the Niger Delta region and Delta State in particular, I congratulate Governor Oborevwori on his victory at the courts and if the political distractions continue to the Supreme Court, the governor’s victory shall finally be supreme.”