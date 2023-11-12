Poverty will be reduced if MSMEs are stimulated – NACCIMA

By Alumona Ukwueze

The National President of, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Otumba Dele Oye, on Saturday said that stimulating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, would reduce poverty to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

Otumba, who said that the NACCIMA serves as a bridge between businesses and government, added that it facilitates commerce and champions the causes of enterprises and economic growth.

Otumba, who was represented by the President of 9CCIMA, Leonard Ugwu, disclosed the investiture of the 2nd President of Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, NSCCIMA, Barr. Sam Otoboeze, at the Adada Hall, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He described Otoboeze as a visionary and dedicated leader whose wealth of experience would transform the economic fortunes of the Nsukka cultural zone.

In his inauguration address, the 2nd President of NSCCIMA, Otoboeze, appreciated the visionary leadership of the pioneer President of the Chamber, Dr Basil Onugu, and other founding members, adding that NSCCIMA has maintained an enviable track record of growth and development in keeping with its core objectives.

He also said that through the flagship programmes of the Chamber, Nsukka yellow pepper is at the point of acquiring its Geographical Indication status.

He further said that entrepreneurs constitute the major driving forces for economic growth in every nation, adding that NSCCIMA would leverage the geographical proximity of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, and Maduka Onyishi University, for town and gown collaborations to bolster the economy of Nsukka cultural zone.

He said that given the natural endowment of the Nsukka cultural zone, and its gateway status between Northern and Southern Nigeria, the Chamber would make the zone a destination point for investors in agribusiness, mechanized agriculture, processing and aggregation.

He further said that NSCCIMA would engage in youth engagement, partnerships with state and federal governments, trade missions and exhibitions to deepen and consolidate the zone’s economic growth trajectory.

Equally, in his address, the Director General of NSCCIMA, Uchenna Nnadi, said that the Chamber would train, mentor and support SMEs to access Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, loans for the growth of their businesses in line with the Chamber’s objectives and vision.

He said that the deep involvement of NSCCIMA in the economic activities of the zone’s SMEs has positioned the Chamber to articulate the economic triggers of the zone and the society at large.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Ben Etiaba, while highlighting the importance of the activities of private sectors in economic growth, emphasized the need for more collaborations between government, academia and private sectors.

Chief Etiaba, who was the former Chairman of the London Group of Nigerian Professionals, said that the President, Barr. Otoboeze would take the Chamber to the global stage given his experience and dedication.