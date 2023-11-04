Poverty, broken homes fueling child trafficking in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Poverty, fractured homes and poor parental guide have been identified as some of the factors that spike the rate of child trafficking in Plateau State as the State Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters, NAPTIP, Adole Agada laments the menace in the State.

He faulted the poor attitude of some parents towards their children which pushes the children to want to escape from troubled homes at all cost, thereby falling victim to child traffickers.

Speaking in Jos at a couples’ event tagged: Flaming Forward; Marriage Classic 2023, aimed at helping couples build their relationship and organized by the State Chapter, Mending Homes Foundation, he noted, “Of recent, we have many cases of young ladies trafficked out of Plateau State to neighbouring countries to Nigeria. There is a link between child trafficking and broken home issues.

“When a child is not properly brought up, that child will be displaced and vulnerable, prone to trafficking. Many trafficked children who pass through our office, tell us that their parents are not together, their father is not taking care of them, or the father married another wife and the woman is maltreating them which is why they ran away from home and get trafficked to various places for odd jobs.”

The Founder, of the Mending Homes Foundation, Margaret Ojiah-Anthony also decried the societal menace caused by dysfunctional homes as she told the participants that the event was to renew the relationship between couples to enable them to forge the common goal of home building.

Her words, “The Bible says there is hope for a tree if cut that it will sprout again, no matter the situation that every marriage is going through if you are determined to have a changed relationship, everything is possible. At the end of the programme, every marriage represented here will have a renewed relationship, a renewed lifestyle that will revive their homes.”

Mr. Anthony, Frederick Ogbuagu, Nancy Jummai, Anna Gyang and Joy Ayo among others who spoke at the event called on couples to maintain peace in their homes, love one another and maintain an open line of communication to amicably resolve issues because any misunderstanding has a way of affecting other lives in the homes.