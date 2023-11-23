POTY awards to celebrate achievements of physicians, others — Osamiluyi

By Gabriel Olawale

PREMIER Medical Systems Limited in partnership with Medical Associations has concluded plans to hold the 5th Physician of The Year, POTY, Awards 2023.

This distinguished event was set up to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of physicians and policymakers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in the field of medicine.

Speaking in Lagos ahead of the POTY Awards 2023 slated for December 1, Convener, Dr Niyi Osamiluyi said the award recognizes two broad categories of awardees, namely the non-voting category made up of the Lifetime Achievement Award and Special Recognition Awards; and the voting category comprising awards such as The Physician of the Year (Public sector), The Physician of the Year (Private Sector), Physician of the Year (Diaspora), and Young Physician of the Year.

According to Osamiluy,” For the 2023 Awards, the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Awards are two distinguished individuals in the person of Emeritus Prof. Yetunde Mercy Olumide, a globally recognized dermatologist and first female Emeritus (Emerita) in all the faculties in the 50 years history of the University of Lagos; and renowned ophthalmologist, Dr. Adekunle Hassan, Founder of Eye Foundation Hospital, Lagos.

“Whilst in the individual category for Special Recognition Awards, recipients include Prof. Ishaq Salako, former Commissioner of Health, Ogun State and current Minister for State for Environment and Ecological Management; and First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, amongst other distinguished personalities such as Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on HEALTH, Prof. Lateef Taiwo Sheikh, Dr. Ngozi Azodoh, Prof. Beckie Tagbo, and Dr. Jennifer Anyanti.

In the Voting Category, we have the 4 POTY individual Awards and the Special Recognition Awards in Excellence for (Facilities) providing services in – Mother and Child Care, Cardiovascular Care, Surgical Care, and Oncology Care.

Nominations for the voting categories opened on September 14 and closed on September 30. The Advisory Committee has shortlisted a list of 3 finalists per voting category from the list of nominations received online. Voting commenced on Friday, November 10 and will continue until Friday, November 24.