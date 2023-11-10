PORTS DECONGESTION: Customs set to dispose 7,000 cargoes

This aerial view taken on September 14, 2023 shows the worlds first methanol-enabled container vessel called “Laura Maersk” of A.P. Moller-Maerska after its namegiving ceremony in Copenhagen. – Built in South Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and fitted with a dual-fuel engine, “Laura Maersk” is a relatively small model that will be able to transport 2,136 20-foot (TEU) containers. It will begin operating in the Baltic Sea in October 2023, Maersk said. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, has began moves to decongest the ports across the country, by disposing the estimated 7,000 containers classified as overtime cargoes trapped in the ports.



Already, a committee has been set up for this purpose by the Comptroller-General (C-G), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi.

Abdullahi Maiwada, spokesman of the Customs, confirming the move yesterday, said that the development arose as a response to the new Customs Act’s provisions, which empower the NCS to dispose of containers that have exceeded their allotted time within the ports.



He also indicated that ports’ decongestion is a paramount objective of the leadership at the Customs Service as it offers the promise of ports efficiency while enhancing trade facilitation.



At the inauguration of the Committee, Adeniyi was quoted as saying, “It’s worth noting that approximately six months ago, the new NCS Act received the former President Mohammed Buhari’s signature, ushering in substantial modifications to the previous protocols governing the disposal of overtime cargo.



“The Act also stipulates that goods must be disposed of through public auction or tender to be widely publicized in advance through national newspapers, television, and the service’s official website.”

In his remarks, the General Manager at the MD’s office, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Durowaiye Ayodele, expressed his relief at the decision to clear the over 7,000 overtime containers that have remained for years across the ports.



“We have containers that have been there for over ten years, occupying economic space for which we are unable to dispose of. So, this is a significant relief for our operations. We are delighted that we have reached a point where we can begin to remove some of these lingering containers and overdue cargo from the port,” he stated.



Also speaking, the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, in charge of Human Resources Development, Greg Itotoh, said that with the NPA”s support, the changes and new procedures will ensure more streamlined trade operations.



The committee is set to be chaired by a senior officer from the Customs. Its members include representatives from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control, a representative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, among others.