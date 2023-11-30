Portharcourt Crusade: Fubara extends warm welcome to Prophet Fufeyin

In a momentous occasion, Governor SIM Fubara has enthusiastically welcomed Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin to Rivers State for the much-anticipated Portharcourt for Christ Crusade.

The renowned Man of God’s reputation for awe-inspiring miracles and philanthropy has stirred excitement and anticipation across the nation. As the event approaches, the Turn On Porthacourt For Christ Crusade is poised to be a transformative experience, drawing believers and non-believers alike in search of spiritual connection and inspiration.

Fufeyin is expected to bring the Light Up Nigeria Crusade to Rivers State as the church said the event has created an unforgettable spiritual experience with Jesus Christ

His ability to connect with people on a spiritual level, coupled with his generous philanthropic gestures, has earned him the title of “Billionaire Prophet.” Through his acts of kindness and unwavering dedication to the gospel, Prophet Fufeyin has touched countless lives and given hope to those in desperate need.