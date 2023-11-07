Portable clears air on song with Dammy Krane, says music is business

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has clarified that he meant no disrespect to Davido after videos emerged from a studio session with Damm Krane, stating that music is business.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner stated that the song with Dammy Krane is a prayer song and not a diss track for Davido, as widely speculated.

Recall that Davido and Dammy Krane have been at loggerheads on social media platform X over allegations of refusal to pay royalties on songs they made together.

In Pidgin, Portable said, “Dammy Krane sing with me una say we insult Davido. It was strictly business. Music is business.

“Now, because of say Dammy Krane dey fight with Davido make we no sing together? Uncle Dammy Krane and uncle Davido make una forgive each other.” (sic)