Popular crossdresser Jay Boogie solicits funds over failed BBL surgery

Popular crossdresser, Jay Boogie has appealed to the public for donations to help him pay medical bills following health complications from his botched BBL surgery.

Recall that the crossdresser with the real name Daniel Anthony Nsikan went online to disclose that his health and life were at risk after his surgery was badly done.

In a public statement on his Instagram page, he revealed that he is suffering several health complications as a result of Lipo 360 and a BBL surgery he had done.

Jay Boogie also said that as a result of the poorly implemented surgery, his finances have suffered and he has no other option than to seek public donations for further health treatment.

The statement read, “Dear Family and Friends,

I had Lipo 360 & BBL Surgery with Dr. Chidinma Akpa Owner of Curvygirl_essentials also known CGE HEALTHCARE on the 30th of October 2023, Prior to the Surgery She requested I stop my Hormonal! medications,(I had no other health concerns before the surgery which I have test results to back up this claim).

“I AM RELEASING THIS INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC FOR TRANSPARENCY PURPOSES.

“FEW HOURS AFTER MY SURGERY SHE INFORMED ME THAT I DEVELOPED SEPSIS AND ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY. CGE HEALTHCARE IN QUESTION REFUSED TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY AND I WAS ABANDONED IN ANOTHER HOSPITAL AFTER SHE SENT A REFERRED NOTE.

“Ever since November 1st I have been on Dialysis and Treatment of Sepsis, I have exhausted my life savings in this course of Treatment!

“I have Received funds from the The Nigerian Plastic Surgery Community and Few friends.

“I am writing to request financial assistance for continuous medical treatment in order to recover.”