Popular comedian, Ovy Godwin captivates audience as compere for Letshego MFB event in Lagos

Letshego Microfinance Bank witnessed an evening of unparalleled wit and entertainment as celebrated comedian, Ovy Godwin took center stage as the compere for their latest corporate event in Lagos.

The event, held on November 16, marked the launch of Letshego’s latest product aimed at providing accessible loans for solar energy solutions to both individuals and corporate entities.

With a mission to revolutionize the energy landscape, Letshego Microfinance Bank gathered esteemed guests and industry leaders to unveil this innovative financial offering.

Ovy Godwin, known for his unparalleled comedic timing and engaging stage presence, steered the event with finesse and professionalism.

His ability to balance humour with the gravity of the occasion left the audience both entertained and informed.

The professionalism and adeptness exhibited by Ovy Godwin garnered praise from the audience, who were thoroughly impressed by their seamless navigation of the event.

The comedian’s keen understanding of the audience dynamics and the event’s significance added a touch of brilliance, creating an atmosphere of engagement and enthusiasm throughout the evening.

Head of Marketing for Letshego MFB said: “We are delighted to have had Ovy Godwin as the compere for our momentous event.

“His ability to captivate and entertain while maintaining the event’s professionalism was truly remarkable. The audience’s positive response reaffirms the impact of a skilled compere in elevating the event experience.”

Below is an image of a cross section of the entertained audience: