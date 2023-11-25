The North-East Governors Forum says poor road networks are fueling insecurity, stalling development, and making life more difficult for the people in the region.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the ninth meeting of the forum and signed by the chairman, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, in Yola on Saturday.

“More concerned that the federal roads within and between the states in the region have been neglected.

“It thus called on the Federal Ministry of Works to follow through with road contracts awarded in the region,” he stated.

The forum noted that the security situation was improving in the region and expressed the need for more collaboration among member states in the design of the security architecture for the region.

“It thus resolved to work more with the security agencies to have a common security roadmap for the North East.”

It said the forum noted that climate change and environmental degradation were still major issues affecting the sub-region.

According to the forum, the governors resolved to strengthen collaboration with all initiatives, such as the Great Green Wall and the Global Initiative on Carbon Credit Financing.

“Forum notes with appreciation the readiness of the Bauchi State Government to host the North East Regional Trade Fair between February 26 and March 3, 2024.

“We call on all the subnational entities within the region to actively participate in the fair while inviting the nation, Africa, and the world to come and experience the rich culture, tourism potential, hospitality, and economic opportunities that abound in the region.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum comprises the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. (NAN)