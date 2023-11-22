Politics of aggravated grievances and manufactured discontents: A refutation of the restructuring discourse in Nigeria (2), By Usman Sarki

“If we are burdened in our work with false parallels we shall fail”,. — John Buchan,1875-1940

A motley collection of incongruous demands were aggregated and made a composite whole, to be offered to the nation to haggle over, with no particular object in view, other than to raise unnecessary dust and to discomfiture everybody. The agitators have magisterially and with peremptory indifference consigned the nation’s Constitution into the dustbin of history. They have questioned the very existence of the country. They have called for dissolution of the “Nigerian project” as if it was the product of the imagination of an infant or a deluded individual!

They have insisted on holding a “sovereign national conference” as if this would automatically usher in a new beatific and angelic dispensation in the country. They have called for “fiscal federalism”, “resource control” and “true federalism” regardless of the legality or otherwise of such protestations. These and other issues of contention like the creation of state police, appointments into government, state creation, abrogation of the Constitution, redefining of the political structures of the country, and a host of other matters, including the ill-defined notion of “marginalisation”, have been churned up and made objects of public discontent and raging grievances.

Taken at their face value, and examined from the historical perspective and the standpoint of the evolution of governance in Nigeria, the contemplated exercise about “restructuring” is nothing but the attempt at regionalism and restoration of the conditions preceding the fateful events of 1966. Other than that, they want to surreptitiously actualise the 2024 National Conference with all its contentions and defects to be made the foundation of a “restructured” Nigeria. Nigerians must come out of their cocoons and comfort zones if at all any remain today, to protest against these tendencies that are now threatening to break this country apart.

Complacency and indifference are the main corrosive elements in every society that destroy institutions and dilute hopes and expectations about better prospects for the future. Being silent in the face of a determined campaign to obliterate our country should not be an option at all for any right thinking Nigerian. This country holds the hopes and dreams of all Black people everywhere. Our success is the pride and succour of the Black race. Our failure will spell the death-knell of our civilisational mission in the world and the restoration of the dignity of all Black people everywhere.

Nigerians in their complacency must not lose sight of some truths regarding the various agitations that are going on in their country, the most dangerous and insidious of these being the subtle suggestions about making their lives better through alterations to the way their country is governed, and the restructuring of the country itself. They must be made aware that the entire thrust of the “restructuring” debates and the so-called “National Question” discourses over the years, and especially since 2015, have been determined by subjective and self-serving sentiments that seek to rewrite history and change the narrative about Nigeria’s evolution and coming of age today.

The ideas and proposals being offered in terms of “restructuring” portend towards making Nigeria a federation in name only, as it obtained in the United States of America between 1783 and 1789, and the German Confederacy (Federal Act) after the Napoleonic Wars in 1815. The central authorities lost their significance in those countries while law-making became a tedious and tortuous process with a complete absence of consensus on final passage of any legislation. Governance became largely a matter of perpetual conflict of interests and divisions became the order of the day in those countries.

The myriad of institutions that have been set up in Nigeria precisely to determine the contentious issues of governance and resolve them according to law and good judgement, have been sidelined and shunted by the agitators, while innovations that are dangerous in their conception and formulation are being proposed as substitutes. In so doing, the agitators have repudiated the platforms on which rational discussion could take place about the various issues that they raised as forming the elements of their discontent.

All the disquiet and agitations that are now besetting Nigeria have been aggregated or subsumed under the “National Question” for want of a better-defining construct. It is necessary that we should take some time to understand what those issues are, if we are to correctly propose their resolution in accordance with the established modes of governance in this country. Issues that may be brought to the table in any “restructuring” negotiation, “true federalism” discussion, or for that matter, a “resource control” initiative, would ultimately consist of a mélange of elements that would bewilder anyone and confuse even the most sagacious among us!