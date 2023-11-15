Politics of aggravated grievances and manufactured discontents: A refutation of the restructuring discourse in Nigeria (1), By Usman Sarki 

“Though every prospect pleases,

And only man is vile:

In vain with lavish kindness,

The gifts of God are strown;

The heathen in his blindness

Bows to the alter of wood and stone”. —Bishop Reginal Heber, 1821

Today, in their uncommon vileness and blindness, many Nigerians are bowing to wood and stone, at the altar of ethnicity and misguided religious zeal to the detriment of their collective posterity and prolonged happiness as a nation. Given a land endowed by God with limitless bounty and blessing, they have succeeded to make it what can be the nearest semblance to hell on earth, by being vile and blind. A land whose prospects are meant to please and edify its inhabitants, where the gifts of a kind and benevolent Providence have been lavishly bestowed, has been made a desert of despair and unmitigated disappointment.

Vileness and blindness, two forces that have ruined all civilizations of yore, are now descending on the land, and the people are carrying on unconcernedly with their trifling existence, oblivious of their ultimate fate, to end up ignominiously not remembered or celebrated. With their own hands, they are destroying this mighty nation of plentiful prospects, to replace it with ethnic enclaves created by hatred, bigotry and blind obstinacy.

A mind that seeks to denigrate, subvert and destroy all authorities on the simple pretext of imagined discontent is a mind that is careless and oblivious of all consequences. Nigeria, unfortunately, abounds with such minds presently that work assiduously to undermine the very foundation of our nation. Nigeria is a country where grievances are aggravated by manifold intrusions of fancy and imagination into public debates, and the manufacture of discontents against each other and the government on an industrial scale.

The Honourable Edmund Burke had described such people thus: “Those numberless imposters who have deluded the ignorant with professions incompatible with human practice, and have afterwards incensed them with practices below the level of vulgar rectitude”. The agitations against Nigeria’s unity and calls for its reconfiguration are among such unwarranted tendencies that have served to divert the nation’s energy towards the fruitless search for solutions to imagined problems, especially those to do with managing our diversity and achieving inclusiveness.

Such agitations contain a bewildering array of fanciful notions and half-incubated ideas about remaking a country that has been in existence for the better part of a century. Without any new ideas or rational constructs to propel the agitations, resort is being made to fancy and the manufacture of discontents to justify the forceful change in the way the country is governed. Largely driven by complacent and contented elite classes whose members have been the beneficiaries of all that Nigeria could offer by way of patronage and privilege, they have today formed a Greek Phalanx against their own country and conduct every maneuver and subterfuge in their power to obstruct, obfuscate and even subvert policy-making and the effective administration of the country.

Many, if not most of them, have held some of the highest offices in government, including its ultimate leadership, ministerial positions, governorship of states, legislative seats, ambassadorial posts, high military and security positions, senior media offices and various other responsible positions of trust and confidence. While they enjoyed the perquisites of those offices and other privileges that went with them, they saw no reason or cause to trumpet any grievances about the supposed “malfunctioning” of the country. They remained silent and enjoyed their privileges unobtrusively. Once out of those positions and thrown into the melting milieu of politics, they reverted to type, withdrew to their ethnic enclaves, donned the cloaks of tribal and sectional crusaders, and took up the trumpet of religious bigotry to blow into the four winds.

Basing discussions on ill-defined and nebulous constructs has sadly become a Nigerian habit largely practised by itinerant ideologues and remodeled agitators with no tangible contact with reality or the complex dimensions of government in a diverse and extremely fractious country like Nigeria. Instead of maintaining a decent and calm demeanour in the process of canvassing their ideas, they have resorted to combative advocacy and demagoguery whereby they created a false sense of urgency and importunity about how the country should or ought to be governed.

In the process of such hasty and intemperate posturing, they forgot the character and nature of the country itself, and the people whose cause they are ostensibly championing. In the confused medley and cacophony of noises that they inadvertently generated, they lost sight and thought about the even more confused and bewildering nature of governance in the country, thus they simplified matters and made things appear as if they would be righted by the mere sloganeering and everything will fall in its assigned place just like that!