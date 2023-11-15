Political leaders holding Nigerians captive — Pastor Emmanuel

Nigerian Flag

By Adesina Wahab

A cleric, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, has lamented the current state of the country, including the biting hardship being faced by Nigerians across all facets, saying the people have been held captive and are at the mercy of their political leaders.

Speaking while answering questions as a Special Guest on an interview discourse, Boiling Point Arena, the cleric said the pervading suffering and large-scale poverty being experienced by Nigerians are symptoms of a people captured by their leaders amid regrettable helplessness.

Emmanuel, who is the Presiding Pastor, of Livingspring Chapel International, spoke alongside an Islamic Cleric, Prof Afis Oladosu of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan.

They spoke on the topic: ‘Global Ranking of Praying Nations: Why is God not answering prayers of Nigerians for national progress?’.

Emmanuel, a former Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, asserted that the root cause of Nigeria’s problem is traceable to the dearth of credible and visionary leaders.

His words: “Let me say something very clearly as somebody who has participated in Nigeria’s democratic setting, Nigerians are very angry. The perception and generalization is that there is anger in the land.

“This is pitiably where our leaders have dragged the people into. The truth is that Nigerians are now at the mercy of their leaders. And the reality of it is that it is only Nigerians themselves that can take this country back from where they are now.

“Nigeria’s problem is bad Leadership. We no longer have credible leaders and visionary leaders. Credible leaders will not emerge if there are not credible delegates and credible delegates will not be there if there are not credible people at the grassroots.”