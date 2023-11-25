Political, cultural, religious leaders should speak more on GBV — TCF

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A faith-based non-governmental organization, Tabitha Cumi Foundation, TCF, has called on political, cultural and religious leaders to lend their voices more when it comes to Gender-Based Violence.

The Foundation harped on the need to keep talking about GBV especially against girls, as they said it would contribute significantly in reducing GBV cases nationwide.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja at the TCF FLAGS Project 2023 in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism, with the theme: “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls” the Executive Director TCF, Arc. Tayo Erinle, also demanded support for women’s and girls’ economic empowerment, including skilling GBV survivors on income-generating activities, provide start-up capital and promote appropriate technology in enterprise development.

In a bid to reduce the challenges confronting reporting and persecuting GBV cases, the Foundation as a whole called for and demanded that: “Encourage religious, cultural and political leaders to speak about preventing gender-based violence whenever given the opportunity in public gatherings and support survivors of GBV to prosecute justice.

“Educate parents to be conscious of the whereabouts and welfare of their children at the same time to share the gender roles among the children (both girls and boys equally at home) as this will reduce the gender gaps.

“Community leaders and parents should support girls’ education to ensure all girls are enrolled in school and remain in school till they complete higher level education by providing privacy/sanitation and sanitary towels for girls in schools.

“As girls go to school, eliminate dangers they face including sexual harassment and rape. Effectively punish parents and teachers who sexually harass and abuse their children by revoking their teaching licenses.

“Teach girls and boys that women and girls have a right to live free from violence and access to opportunities.

“Increase financing of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Prevention and Response interventions, including the development of school code of conduct for both staff and students in schools and across all the non-formal centres (public and private centres) as well as allocation of specific resources linked to the achievement of the set outcomes.

“Government, Civil Society Organizations and the Private sector should scale up interventions for male engagement and involvement in GBV prevention and response”.