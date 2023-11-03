Policy confusion, judicial capture impeded 2023 polls – Report

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

A report released by a Civil Society Organization, Space for Change, S4C on the just concluded 2023 general elections has blamed policy confusion, executive interference, judicial capture, and lack of internal democracy with the political parties as part of factors that limited citizens’ participation in the democratic process.

The report titled ‘Go To Court, Synonym for Judicial Capture’ launched in Abuja is a detailed study on research, policy, and citizens’ action before, during, and after the February 2023 general elections.

The 77-page report detailed the role of different actors in the elections and frowned at the irregularities that enveloped the entire process leading to an unprecedented increase in the electoral disputes scattered across courts in the 36 states and the FCT.

The report noted that the increasing resort to judicial redress represents an expectation that the courts would query and remedy electoral deficiencies but this expectation simultaneously suggests an erosion of public trust and confidence in INEC’s independence to conduct free and fair elections.

It also noted that the increasing deference given to the courts flows from growing recognition that judicial endorsements, not INEC’s declarations ultimately confers regime legitimacy.

This it said alludes that INEC’s crisis of credibility had inevitably plonked the judiciary from its role of authoritative adjudicator to the ultimate superintendent of the electoral process.

The report said, that while the amendments of the Electoral Act 2022 were laudable, serious gaps remain, especially in the area of transparency in the appointment of different players in the electoral process, campaign finances, the court’s adjudicatory powers to improve the internal democracy within political parties and the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal High court to hear and determine all pre-election matters should be reviewed.

Also, the report suggests that further legislative amendments are necessary to close these subsisting gaps easily exploited by politicians and other actors to repress free speech, association, and assembly rights during electoral circles.

Additionally, it noted that the enforcement of strict penalties for electoral offenses has been weak and needs upscaling.

According to the report, the passage of the Electoral Offence Bill 2022 currently undergoing parliamentary consideration will not only put in place the legal framework for redressing electoral anomalies but also serve as a deterrence for criminal behaviour during elections.

To minimize human interference, especially, in result collation, the report is calling for full adoption of electoral technology.

It noted that policy confusion still exists regarding whether the new electoral technologies for voter accreditation and result collation trump the previous manual methods.

This policy confusion, it said exists because certain clauses in the electoral law allow voter accreditation and result collation through both manual and technological means, creating a situation where INEC could cherry-pick which procedure to use.

It therefore called on the Nigerian legislature to urgently consider legislative amendments to eliminate this policy confusion and enthrone full e-voting and e-counting.

On executive interference, the report called for full independence of Electoral Institutions, which it considered as fundamental for holding credible elections.

The interference principle it said should be extended to the activities of the judiciary and security agencies that play crucial roles in elections.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Director of Spaces for Change, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri explained that the report “GO TO COURT” captured the major events and trends that took place before, during, and after the 2023 electoral cycle that shaped the civic space and quality of the political environment.

According to her, S4C is also seeking holistic legal reforms and socio-political leverage that can be activated to enhance the transformative potential of civic engagement.

The ED, who decried the abusive use of the words “GO TO COURT” by politicians to address the issues being faced during the election said the trends in Nigeria show that citizens are not the ultimate goal of election.

“It is the judiciary that decides who wins the election. The “GO TO COURT ” program suggests that justice will surely be done by the courts, rather than communicate hope, the cliche passes a subliminal message about judiciary fragility.

“When politicians tell their opponents to GO TO COURT, they are not saying it is advisory language, but in a dismissive language. GO TO COURT in this context is not an expression of belief in the judiciary as the appropriate organ to resolve disputes.”

On the manner in which activities and decisions of the Nigerian judiciary is closing civic space during the 2023 election, Ohaeri posited that the “Judicial corruption which includes the capture of the judiciary by politicians, through executive provisioning for the judiciary, influencing recruitment and appointment of judges, especially for family members and cronies; and the highly-profitable business of buying and selling of judicial decision.”

Quoting a recent survey by the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission, she said the study found that an estimated N9.4bn bribes exchanged hands in the judicial sector between 2018 and 2020.

In her submissions, the Hon. Justice Nkemdilim Izuako (rtd), in her address, lamented the high level of judicial capture in the whole electoral circle and called for total overhauling of the sector.