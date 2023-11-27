Police vow to arrest killers of Imo monarch

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Monday vowed to arrest the killers of the traditional ruler of Otulu Amumara, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo state, Eze Joe-Benz Ochulor, who was kidnapped and murdered last Saturday.



The State Police Public Relations Officer, PORO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The Command said with this move to arrest the killers of the monarch, that it would stop attacks on traditional rulers in the state.

According to the Police, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of HRH Eze J B Ochulor, the traditional ruler of Otulu Amumara Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte-Mbaise LGA, who was abducted on 25/11/2023 and later shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The CP made this known during a visit to the crime scene for on-the-spot assessment and confidence-building patrol where he assertively stated that attacks on Traditional Rulers will not be condoned in the State. He vowed that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Accordingly, the CP has set up a high-powered Investigating team and charged them to go all out and clamp down on the assailants. The CP calls on the general public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police by providing useful information that may assist in the apprehension of the suspects.”

“In the wake of this tragedy, the CP reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to ensure the maximum safety and security of Traditional Rulers and other law-abiding residents in the State. He noted that the Command is relentless in stamping out all forms of violent crimes and criminally minded elements in the State.

“CP Aboki Danjuma extends his heartfelt condolence message to the family and friends of HRH Eze J B Ochulor and prays that the almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear the sudden and irreplaceable loss,” the command said.