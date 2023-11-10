Police teargas protesting women in Bayelsa

… as pro and anti CP group protest in Yenagoa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Protesting women in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital calling for the removal of the Commissioner of Police, CP Tolani Alausa on Friday, were teargased by the police.

The women all clad in black outfits trooped out to counter an earlier protest by a group, styled ‘Concerned Bayelsans’ who took to the street in support of the CP.

The ‘Concerned Bayelsans’ protest led by Preye Agama, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state were armed with placards some of which read “IG thank You for Returning Bayelsa Commissioner of Police,” ” With You we are safe, thank you”.

Speaking with newsmen, Agama said they were in support of the Inspector General of Police for bringing back the Police Commissioner, Tolani Alausa who was rumoured to have been redeployed to the force headquarters.

He said: “The government of the day is angry with the CP because he is giving Bayelsans a level playing field to go into a free and fair election.”

But in a counter move, hundreds of women decked in black attire marched to the state police command, demanding the removal of the CP.

The protesters mainly women, also called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure a peaceful poll in the state.

However, police operatives opened fire on the placards and leaf-carrying women chanting ‘we need peace, CP must go,” “Bayelsa, we need peace, no to corruption.”