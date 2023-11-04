Police rescue ex-INEC staff from kidnappers in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State Police Command rescued a former staff with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, shortly after her abduction at her residence in Calabar on Saturday.

The Police arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner commended the gallantry of the officers involved in the operation.

She stated that three suspects were arrested during the operation while two vehicles were recovered in the process.

Ugbo said that the Command’s Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, led by SP Chukwuma Ogini, had swung into action following a distress call on her abduction at Mathias Oje Avenue in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of the state.

Ugbo commended the bravery of Njangachang youths in Akampka Local Government Area in their role in assisting in the apprehension of the suspects, who were armed with ammunition as well as criminal charms.

She reiterated Commissioner, Gyogon Grimah’s resolve to rid the state of crimes and criminalities.

“We still want to state that no kidnapper or criminal will find the state a safe haven for crimes and criminalities again.

“This is the resolve of the Commissioner as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

“No kidnapper will breathe well in Cross River. It’s best they leave now before it is too late,” she said.

Items recovered included an SUV belonging to the victim, a Toyota Camry with no number plate recovered from the suspects, pump action, and criminal charms amongst others.