Police officer crushes one to death, injures three others in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

A Senior Secondary School student of Mayigi Community High School, Ilase in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Miss Adeleye Eniola was on Thursday crushed to death by a police officer attached to Ilaro Divisional headquarters, in Yewa South local government area of the State, simply identified as Freedom.

The incident was also said to have left three other students injured.

Reacting to the development, a youth group, under the aegis of ‘Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum’, alleged that the police officer hit the girl while pursuing a motorist who refused to give him money at a check point.

The group, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Adeyemi Sulaimon Olusegun, added that

some aggrieved students of the school, who staged a protest to Idiroko Police Station, to express their displeasure were allegedly teargassed and beating by the police.

The statement reads, “We, the youth of Ipokia Local Government under the aegis and leadership of Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF) are emphatically heartbroken by the sad news we received that a police officer popularly called “FREEDOM” attached to Nigeria Police Force Area Command, Ilaro inhumanly killed one Adeleye Eniola, an SS1 student of Mayigi Community High School, Ilashe in a cold blood hit-and-run and he is currently at large. We strongly condemn this barbaric act in its entirety”.

“Over the years, we have been faced with Nigeria Police Force unprofessional discharge of their constitutional duties that always infringed on human rights of our people, and it has always been proven that men of the Police Force on our roads in Ipokia Local Government are specially trained to kill, maim, extort our people and take away our rights as citizens of this country”.

“The said officer named “FREEDOM” was reportedly chasing a motorist that escaped extortion while he killed the young girl and have other students injured in his unethical daily activities. This is one of many misconducts of policemen on Owode-Idiroko road”.

“The said officer left Ilaro, to perpetrate the evil act in Ipokia Local Government because the Nigeria Policemen had been left unchecked and they have turned themselves to free rascals that can operate even outside their jurisdictions.

“Sadly, the students that lost one of their own to police rascality went to Idiroko Police station in protest for the death of their colleagues was faced with a quite unfortunate situation when men of Idiroko Police Station teargassed and beat the protesting students, which led to the arrest of some of our comrades that was sent to manage the situation, it took several interventions before they were released to us.

“Over time, these had been the mode of operation of men of Nigeria Police Force in Ipokia Local Government where they mount illegal checkpoints on our roads to extort our people, take bribes on our roads and threaten to kill our people by putting guns to their faces. Now, this is just a revelation of their uncivil discharge of duties in Ipokia Local Government that had claimed several lives and destruction of properties we have lost count of.

“Similarly, while all these animalistic and inhumane behaviors of the policemen was playing out; the men of Joint Task Force (JTF) was deployed to arrest the chaos, but they engineered more harm by entering into Mayigi Community High School, Ilashe to destroy properties of the school and dwellers in the vicinity to the tune of millions of naira, while pointing guns to the head teachers and students; trying to kill them with guns that was procured with our taxes.

“However, it’s evident that a pig would always remain a pig. All security forces docile within our Local Government had proven beyond reasonable doubts that they have been sent to kill us and not to protect us or perform their statutory duties.

“To this end, we call on all those concern to speed up interventions as this issue might metamorphosis into derailment that would further fuel and orchestrate pandemonium between our people and the concern security formations in our Local Government.

“To avert this ugly situation, here are our humble requests that must be met wholly or else the Nigeria Police Force in Ipokia Local Government should be ready for another ENDSARS; here are our requests; the hit-and-run officer must be properly identify”.

He should be prosecuted for manslaughter and inciting public unrest. All illegal checkpoints on our roads should be disbanded immediately as it’s evident that Area Commands and Divisions are not meant to mount checkpoints.

“Conclusively, if our demands are not met; we would be forced to mobilize the strongest and finest of our youths both at home and in diaspora as we will be matching against this bloodsucking vampires in uniform as the next knock on your doors would be our comradic headquarters.”

Several calls put through to the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, were unanswered at the time of filing this report.