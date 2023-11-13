Police keep mum over kidnap of Sergeant in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Police Sergeant serving in the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters, Mr Loveday Pepple, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen who drove in a taxi in Port Harcourt.

The victim, a Traffic Warder, was reportedly picked up Wednesday, last week, after closing from work and was heading home.

It was gathered that Pepple had sent a voice note which he made in his native language, Obolo, Andoni Local Government, while amid his abductors and forwarded same to a police platform.

In the voice which was interpreted by a native to mean, Pepple told his colleagues and friends that he had entered the wrong vehicle while going home.

The Andoni-born policeman in the note he voiced in his native dialect indicated: “I may have entered ‘one chance’ motor. They are taking me to the Oyibo axis. Please try to help me out, especially Oyigbo Division.

A senior police source close to the missing Pepple and on the same police platform, yesterday, regretted that five days after the victim dropped the voice not that no action has been taken on it.

The source said: “I can’t understand why the authority is quiet. I can confirm that this matter has been escalated to the Command’s Signal. Why is it that when it concerns one of our own, we feel so lukewarm?

“Only God knows where Sgt People has been taken. The man has a wife and children going through pain right now, and I hope he returns home alive. Please let nothing happen to him.”

However, at press time, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command said she was not aware of the development.