Police in Lagos arrest, detain, torture housewife over brother’s case

By Emma Nnadozie

A Lagos based housewife, Mrs. Ruth Inobi Adaji, has alleged that the police detained, harrassed and intimidated her over conspiracy to defraud Tonia Chichi, a Uber driver.

Adaji, who said the police invaded her house in Festac and arrested her over allegations made by the Uber driver against her brother living in Abuja, appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to bring the culprits to justice.

Narrating her ordeal to Sunday Vanguard, the victim said: “She (Chichi) informed me that she had given N3,336,000 to my brother to invest for her and pleaded with me to appeal to my brother to give her back the money. That was the first time I heard about any money exchanging hands between them. She didn’t inform me before giving my brother money since there was no form of communication.

“After hearing from her, I called my brother immediately in her presence and he confirmed receiving money from her due to her pressure to join the cryptocurrency trade. He expressed his displeasure over her coming to my place to bother me on this issue between them which wasn’t my business.

“In March, she called me wanting to know if I was at home. I said I was and agreed for her to come around as she requested for my audience. She informed me that she was at my gate. I opened the gate and policemen led by one Inspector James Owunebe, a lady police, and an armed uniform policeman who accompanied them, charged into my house and placed me under arrest. They accused me of conspiracy to defraud Tonia Chichi. I protested vehemently against the accusation. I told them I wasn’t aware of the transaction and did not participate in it. I informed them of my health condition and pleaded with them to let me report to their station the next day.

“But, this was to no avail as I was marched to FESTAC police station when my close chairman made an observation of them not passing through due process. I was moved from there to Alagbon that night since the officer on seat then; gave them the go ahead as Insp. James Owunebe put it to my lawyer, who was insistent on the issue of my health and leaving my little children alone in the house. Notwithstanding, they forcefully removed me from there and detained me at Alagbon police station until I was bailed by my estate chairman and kept reporting at the station for days as dictated by the police after my bail; until my brother came to the station with his lawyer.

“I’m appealing to the IGP to bring these wicked and evil men in uniform to justice. They have shown by actions and conduct that they do not deserve the trust given to them by the Nigerian Police to execute their duties accordingly to the citizenry. No citizen deserve to be treated so inhumanely as I have been treated. I have instructed my lawyers to sue the police.”

Meanwhile, the police spokeswoman at Alagbon, Asp Mayegun Amina, has said due procedure would be followed if the victim could come over to lodge her complaints, saying the police has nothing to hide.

She said: “I have told the lady to come to my office, let me hear her complaints, invite the officers and if found guilty, we will follow police procedure in handling such cases.’’

We have nothing to hide. She can also come with journalists.”