‘Police Go Green Initiative’ will reduce gas emission, cut cost’

Inspector of Police, Egbetokun

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Council for Renewable Energy in Nigeria (CREN) has lauded the introduction of the “Police Go Green Initiative” by the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

CREN said the initiative will not only help reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also lead to cost savings in the long run; and provide opportunities for the adoption of eco-friendly transportation methods within the Force such as the transition from petrol vehicles to Electric and Gas Conversion Vehicles.

Police Go Green Initiative known as the “Nigeria Police Emission Reduction Programme” is a response to the growing concerns over climate change and environmental degradation which has become a major threat to the people’s future.

The President of CREN, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo called on various stakeholders and the general public to support the initiative as it will not only facilitate Nigeria’s achievement of the Net-Zero goal but also improve the living conditions of thousands of security officers and their families.

Akpoyibo at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja maintained that the initiative was a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally responsible police force.

“By taking proactive steps towards environmental sustainability, Nigeria sets an example for other countries in Africa and beyond and noted that one of the key aspects of the initiative is the adoption of renewable energy sources,” he said.

Akpoyibo said CREN in its findings observed that through this initiative the Nigerian police force will be setting the stage to transition from traditional energy sources to solar power and other renewable energy alternatives.

“CREN as an advocate and promoter of energy efficiency in the country considers this a historic milestone achieved by the Nigeria Police Force since it will be the first police and security agency in Africa to embrace renewable energy in its operations” the President said.

He urged the IGP to not hesitate to bring on board practitioners who will contribute positively to ensuring that the programme is achieved and engage with national and sub-national communities across the country in creating awareness of the importance of preserving natural resources.

“CREN, Council for Renewable Energy in Nigeria is a Non-governmental regulatory body for the development and management of renewable energy operations in Nigeria founded to build Nigeria’s capabilities in renewable energy technologies for sustainable development.

“It is based on its commitment to seeing a safe climate for the next generation that it warmly welcomed this new development and encouraged other government agencies to join the global commitment to protecting the future from today,” Akpoyibo added.