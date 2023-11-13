Home » News » Police foil terrorists attack in Katsina, rescue three kidnap victims
News

November 13, 2023

Police foil terrorists attack in Katsina, rescue three kidnap victims

Police foil terrorists attack in Katsina, rescue three kidnap victims

The Katsina Police Command foiled a suspected kidnapping attempt at Gogalo village, in the Jibia local government area of the state, and rescued three kidnapped victims.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Katsina by ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the spokesman of the command.

“On Nov. 11, at about 10:46 pm, information was received at the Jibia divisional police station that armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the village and kidnapped three persons.

“Upon receiving this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Jibia promptly mobilised a search and rescue team to the scene.

“The team continued to comb the surrounding bushes until Nov. 12. at about 6 a.m., the team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.

“All the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” Abubakar-Sadiq said. (NAN)

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.