Police foil terrorists attack in Katsina, rescue three kidnap victims

The Katsina Police Command foiled a suspected kidnapping attempt at Gogalo village, in the Jibia local government area of the state, and rescued three kidnapped victims.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Katsina by ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the spokesman of the command.

“On Nov. 11, at about 10:46 pm, information was received at the Jibia divisional police station that armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the village and kidnapped three persons.

“Upon receiving this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Jibia promptly mobilised a search and rescue team to the scene.

“The team continued to comb the surrounding bushes until Nov. 12. at about 6 a.m., the team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.

“All the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” Abubakar-Sadiq said. (NAN)