Police demand N30,000 to allow injured lady receive medical attention, ex-guber aspirant alleges

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA— A former governorship aspirant in Abia State, Emeka Emenyeonu, has alleged that the police at Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba, demanded N30,000 before they could free a suspect, who was injured in a brawl with her neighbour, to get medical attention.

Vanguard gathered that the injured suspect, Miss Ebere Emeh, had a brawl with one of her neighbours simply identified as Oyidia, on St.Michaels Road, Aba, where they both injured themselves.

However, Oyidia allegedly stabbed one of the neighbours, Miss Tessy Emeh, who came to make peace between them as they were fighting. After the brawl, Oyidiya lodged a report at the Ndiegoro Police Division, Aba, who came and arrested the two sisters.

Emenyeonu told Vanguard that he visited the police station where he met the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, and the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, and pleaded with them to grant bail to the injured Emeh to enable her receive medical attention. But he alleged that they demanded N30,000 before they would grant bail to the injured lady.

He further alleged that Oyidiya had boasted that he would use her police friend to ensure that the two sisters do not get bail, two days after their arrest.

He further stated that Oyidia, who stabbed Emeh and later lodged a report with the police has been walking free and threatening to deal with the injured lady.

Worried by the development, Emenyeonu has petitioned the Aba Area Police Commander, over what he described as an act of intimidation, illegal arrest and detention, as well as criminal cases of extortion by the officers of Ndiegero Police Division in Aba.

In the petition addressed to the Aba Area Commander, Emenyeonu, lamented the continued refusal of the command to allow the detained injured lady to receive medical attention which has put her life in danger.

He urged the Police Area Commander in Aba to grant bail to the detained lady to enable her receive medical attention and save her life.

He said; “The fact of the matter is that my younger sister by name, Miss Ebere Emeh and her flat mate, one Oyidiya, had a misunderstanding, which resulted in a case of two fighting. In the course of the fighting another of my sisters, Miss Tessy Emeh, who was trying to make peace between the two warring parties was stabbed by Onyidiya, inflicting heavy bodily injury on her .

At press time, efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, Maureen Chinaka, was unsuccessful as she did not respond to calls and SMS placed on her mobile number.