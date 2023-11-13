Police, bandits in fierce gun duel in Zamfara, many killed

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Police operatives have weekend, engaged bandits in a gun duel at the Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where many of the hoodlums were killed and several others ran away with gunshot wounds.

The bandits wielding dangerous weapons rode on several motorcycles, invaded the Gada community, killed 8 locals and rustled many cows.

A spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar said they were able to chase the bandits, and killed many while several others ran away with gunshot wounds.

He said they retrieved 10 rustled cows and some sheep and argued that only 6 locals were killed by the bandits.

According to him, ” When we got the information, the DPO of that area mobilized his men and the vigilantes who engaged the bandits in a gun duel. Unfortunately, 6 vigilantes died during the encounter and 7 sustained injuries. But praise be to Allah, we killed many of the bandits and many others ran away with wounds from gunshots.”

However, a survivor told journalists that the bandits wielding dangerous weapons attacked the community between 1 am to 3 am in the night and killed 8 members of the community.

He said those that were injured during the attack, were rushed to the hospital for treatment in Gusau.

“The bandits did not kidnap anybody, but they went away with many cows. Some of the cows came back later. We don’t have enough security operatives,” he said.

A Federal lawmaker representing the area, Hon Abdulmalik Zubairu said his constituency has always been attacked by the bandits who killed and inflicted harm on his people.

He said security operatives in the area were inadequate, with only 4 police mem.

“Bandits attack in Zamfara, especially in my constituency of Bungudu-Maru, is our major concern, it gives us lots of worries,” he said.