Police arrest woman for seizing late brother’s multi-million naira estate

…burying the deceased without consent of widow, son

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force, Alagbon, Lagos, is currently investigating Mrs. Jane Uchendu (nee Ozoemena) for unlawfully seizure of her late brother’s property and burying the deceased without the consent of their immediate family (widow and son).

It was learned that Jane Uchendu was arrested on Monday by police officers following a petition written by the wife and the children of the deceased, Ikechukwu Ozoemena to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force, Alagbon ASP Aminat Mayegun said: “The suspect, Chika Jane Uchendu was arrested and questioned regarding the accusation of unlawfully seizure of the deceased late Ikechukwu Ozoemena property and burying the deceased without the consent of their immediate family (widow and son).

Explaining further, Mayegyun said: “Some of the properties which have been retrieved are in the custody of the police. The investigation remains ongoing as the parties choose to have pursued Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in this matter. But the investigation is still ongoing.”

Some of the Properties alleged to be seized by the suspect are: “a Toyota Hilux 2018 model, a Lexus SUV 2006 model, a big safe containing the family’s documents, and late Mr Ozoemena’s 2 phones.

According to the 19-year-old son of the deceased, Chibuike Ozomena,“My father died in 2021 while I was still in SS2 and I had plans to spend the holidays with him as my parents were temporarily separated, not divorced and lived in different places. My parents were married for 19 years but in 2019, some members of my father’s family conspired and sent my mother away. They were working on reconciliation when he passed on in unexplainable circumstances in October 2021 and the family hid his death from us. We only knew about my father’s death through rumours because his family had other motives as all attempts to confirm his demise proved abortive. Instead, we saw posters of his burial announcement with no reference to his wife and kids as seen in many burial poster inscriptions.

“That is why I am insisting that the body of my father must be exhumed for proper identification and burial as I am not sure the person who was buried is my father.

“Immediately my father died in October 2023, my aunt, Jane Uchendu, went straight to one of the shops at ASPAMDA Market in Trade fair on a Sunday, forced her way into the shop and carted away all the valid documents inside the shop which included birth certificates, family international passports which had visas. She visited my father’s residence at Raji Razaki in FESTAC town, Lagos, and towed his cars away including my mother’s Toyota Hilux 2019 model, Lexus GX490, Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and some properties.”

Recounting the trauma he and his siblings faced and the ill-treatment meted out on his mother after his father’s death, Chibuike said “My siblings and I were forced to drop out of school because there was no money to pay for their school fees following the seizure of my late father’s properties. My mother, siblings and I have been squatting in a church while my father’s siblings shared his estate.

“For two years, we have done everything legally through the assistance of well-meaning Nigerians to regain access to the multi-million naira property at Trade Fair Complex market to no avail. We filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos and the Court ordered that the shops which were locked be opened.

While in detention, Chika Jane Uchendu alleged that some of the items were in possession of her lawyer while younger brother who is in possession of the late Ozoemena’s 2 phones will waybill them before next week Friday, but denied knowing the whereabouts of the Toyota Lexus SUV 2006 model”.