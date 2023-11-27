Police arrest suspects in N607m crypto currency fraud

… arrests vindicate us – Patricia tech boss

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Police have arrested Wilfred Bonse and three other suspects over an alleged cybercrime of conspiracy involving the unauthorized modification of computer systems and the unlawful diversion of funds totaling over N607 million belonging to one Patricia Technologies’ crypto currency account.

The arrest, which had vindicated Patricia Technologies, followed a thorough investigation into the case by the National Cybercrime Center of the Police, NPF-NCCC.

Patricia Technologies had earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police to report the alleged crime following a reported breach of its cryptocurrency trading platform, Patricia in 2022.

The incident resulted into loss of funds belonging to depositors and led to the suspension of the platform by Patricia Technologies to curtail further compromise of depositors’ funds.

According to the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during a briefing in Abuja at the weekend, the ensuing investigation revealed a far-reaching criminal conspiracy involving the unauthorized modification of computer systems, network data, and the unlawful diversion of funds totaling over N607 million belonging to the petitioner.

Wilfred Bonse, the key player in the complex cybercrime, arrested with three of his coconspirators, is a prominent politician and former gubernatorial aspirant in Cross River State in the 2023 general election.

He was found to have masterminded the alleged crime by conspiring with others, through the conversion of cryptocurrency wallets and diversion of the unauthorized N607 million from Patricia Technologies’ FluZerwave account to his bank account.

According to Hanu Fejiro, CEO of Patricia Technologies, “the conclusion of the Police investigation and eventual arrest of one of the perpetrators is a huge respite to the firm, as well as all its stakeholders.

“This is a big relief. We have finally been vindicated as not a few disbelieved us that our plaIorm was hacked in the first place.

“But thanks to the diligence of the Nigerian Police and the unwavering commitment of my colleagues, we are delighted that our customers now have more reason to conAnue to trust us. The dark days are over.

“With this development, Nigerians can now see that we have always been a truthful, fair, and responsible organizaAon with the best interest of our customers at heart.

“We are happy that those who believed us have been vindicated and those who doubted us have a compelling reason to renew their trust in Patricia Technologies.

“With our plaIorm relaunched with stronger security and our commitment to Nigerians, renewed, we look forward to the new era with great optimism,” Fejiro concluded.

Patricia Technologies had on Monday November 20, started the first phase of repaying depositors that lost money to the breach, and have relaunched its platform for operations.

While the other co-conspirators remain at large, the Nigeria Police Force had assured the public that comprehensive efforts were underway to ensure all involved in the criminal conspiracy were brought to justice.