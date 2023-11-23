Police arrest suspected fabricator of firearms in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly fabricating firearms in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated in Dutse on Thursday that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 16.

“Policemen in Ringim in collaboration with a local vigilance group arrested the 50-year-old resident of Yandutsen Kawari village who specialised in fabricating firearms for miscreants,’’ Shiisu stated.

A search at the residence of the suspect led to the recovery of a locally-made pistol and two rifles, he added.

Shiisu stated also that the suspect confessed to have manufactured so many firearms and sold them to people he could not identify.

The suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation, the police spokesman assured.