Police arrest one suspect over Federal Polytechnic Offa Student’s murder 

By Demola Akinyemi, ilorin

Commissioner of Police in Kwara State ,Mr Victor Olaiya has said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Higher National Diploma (HND) 1 Female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Miss Toyin Bamidele.

Recall that the deceased,a student of Food Science and Technology was reportedly hacked to death Thursday evening at her resident at Dampson hostel at Atari area of the mini campus in Offa township by a group of people suspected to be cultists.

The press statement issued to journalists in ilorin on Sunday, by the police commissioner, stated that the suspect is currently helping in the investigation.

The command also expressed its determination to get to the root of the crime.

According to the Police boss, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at the premises of her rented apartment.

The statement reads among others that,”Kwara State Police command through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa received information on November 16, 2023, at about 1720Hrs to the effect that an HND 1 student of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, named Toyin Bamidele, ‘Female’ a student of Federal Polytechnic Offa resident at Dapson Extension Area, Offa, aged 23 years, studying Food Technology, was found lying in a pool of blood at the premises of her rented apartment.

“On receipt of the information, a team of investigators, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa Division, was dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“One suspect has been apprehended in connection with the case. He is presently helping the Police in investigation.

“The command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling looking for what and who to devour.

“The command would not relent in her onerous duty to ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property. While reiterating the determination of the command to get to the root of this crime”. concluded the statement.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Kwara State has condemned the killing of Miss Toyin Bamidele, describing it as devilish, barbaric and dastardly gruesome, uncalled for and unacceptable.

According to a statement by the group’s publicity secretary, Akintunde Diya it appealed to students of the polytechnic to be calm and remain resolute to learning and good character.

CDHR also called for immediate investigation “to unravel the circumstance and fish out the culprits.

“We therefore call on the commissioner of Police (CP) Victor Olaiya and other security agencies to urgently swing to action and bring out the perpetrators of this evil act from their hideouts,” it said.