Police arrest 52 yr-old man for impersonating Delta SSG to defraud job seekers

lSuspect says he has made over N10m

By Jimitota Onoyume & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— POLICE operatives have arrested a 52-year old suspected fraudster, Samsom Ibiloma, for allegedly impersonating the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect is a member of a syndicate that specialises in impersonating top government officials.

He said: “Sequel to a series of complaint received from multiple victims on a suspected fraudster impersonating the Secretary to State Government of Delta State, promising to give them jobs in the state, the Delta State Police Command has successfully arrested one Samsom Ibiloma, a member of the syndicate, which specialises in impersonating top government officials.

“For a long while, this syndicate has been operating under the alias of Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, and defrauding unsuspecting victims seeking for jobs of millions of Naira.

“The Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, being a man of zero tolerance to fraudulent activities and other criminal vices, detailed operatives of the Command’s DECOY Squad, and directed that effort be put into ensuring a meticulous investigation into the matter.

“The Commander CP-DECOY, Julius Robinson, while armed with available technically generated intelligence stormed Walter Odili Area by Enerhen Junction in Warri on 1/11/2023, and effected the arrest of the said Samsom Ibiloma, a 52 years native of Dekina LGA of Kogi State, who resides in Warri.

“The suspect confessed to impersonating government officials of repute and influence. He further admitted he has so far defrauded his victims over N10 million.

“The suspects also confessed that the leader of the syndicate was one Stephen Odeemero, whom he claimed to be the mastermind of the crime. The suspect is in custody and effort is on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

“The Commissioner of Police calls on residents, who have fallen victim to their fraudulent act should visit the command headquarters or the PPRO office.”