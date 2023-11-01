Police arrest 134 suspected criminals in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State, has arrested no fever than 134 suspected criminals in connection with various offences in the state in October.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, said this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

Abubakar-Musa, who spoke through the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said the suspects were arrested for alledged armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and culpable homicide.

Others, he said, were arrested over alleged rape, possession of illicit drugs, intimidation, incitement and belonging to criminal gangs, among others.

According to him, 72 out of the 75 cases reported to the police across the state have been charged to court.

The commissioner added that 23 kidnapped victims were rescued within the month, while one pistol, six rounds of live ammunition, and a motorcycle, among other items, were recovered.

Abubakar-Musa urged the public to provide the police and other security agencies with timely and useful information that would assist in arresting criminals anywhere in the state.