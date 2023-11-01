Police arraign 122 youths on five charges bordering on riot, unlawful assembly in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has arraigned the 122 youths arrested in Port Harcourt during the pro-Siminalayi Fubara protest before a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt on five counts preferred against them by the Nigeria Police.

The suspects were arraigned before Magistrate, Gift Amadi, Esq., on five counts, bordering on Count 1, Conspiracy, Count 2: Causing of Riot, Count 3, Damaging the house gate of the Speaker, RSHA, Count 4: Unlawful Assembly and Count 5: Causing breach of public peace.