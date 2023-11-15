Polaris Bank, Evolve Charity donate educational materials to Imo schools

Polaris Bank, in collaboration with Evolve Charity, continues to champion the cause of education with a generous donation of educational materials to students in Imo State.

As part of its commitment to the ‘Girl-Child Education Project’ and in alignment with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, Polaris Bank has presented essential school supplies to over 500 students in Akokwa High School, Iheme Memorial School, and National High School Aro Ndi Uzoogu.

The donation, comprising school uniforms, school bags, sandals, and various writing materials, aims to empower and support the girl-child through education, aligning with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) International Day of the Girl (IDG). This initiative serves as a testament to Polaris Bank’s dedication to fostering positive change in local communities.

Speaking at the event, Nwokoro Ifeyinwa, Business Development Manager Polaris Bank, Urualla Branch, highlighted the transformative power of education, stating, “In the pursuit of knowledge, we find the key to unlocking boundless opportunities. At Polaris Bank, we believe that supporting the education of the girl-child is not just a noble cause but a strategic investment in shaping leaders and change-makers. Our collaboration with Evolve Charity is a step towards fostering a future where every girl can dream without limits and achieve without boundaries.”

On the other hand, the representative of Evolve Charity Trust, Godwin Ejeh conveyed the organisation’s dedication to education, stating, “Our collaboration with Polaris Bank goes beyond a partnership; it’s a shared commitment to shaping a future where education is not just a gift but a promise. Adopting these schools means embracing the responsibility to nurture not just academic growth, but the development of character. We aspire to create an environment where both students and teachers thrive, instilling not only knowledge but also values that will resonate throughout their lives.”

Imbomi Ikechekwu Kenneth, a student of Akokwa High School, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Polaris Bank and Evolve Charity, saying, “With sincere thanks to God, our hearts are filled with joy, and we truly appreciate Polaris Bank and Evolve Charity for this wonderful opportunity. Personally, I feel elated and joyful witnessing Polaris Bank’s visit to our school. Thank you, Polaris Bank, thank you, Evolve Charity.”

Agodi Blessing, another student, extended her gratitude, saying, “We extend a heartfelt thank you to Polaris Bank and Evolve Charity Trust for this generous act of charity bestowed upon us. Recognizing that one of the global issues is climate change, and to address this, providing free education to the girl child is crucial. On behalf of all the girls, I say a big thank you for these gifts and the valuable opportunity you’ve given us this afternoon.”

The principals of the beneficiary schools expressed their heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the school managements and students, underscoring the positive impact of the initiative on the academic development of the students.

Polaris Bank remains unwavering in its dedication to shaping a future where education is a catalyst for empowerment. As a beacon of digital excellence, the bank continues to redefine industry standards, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of the Nigerian economy. Together with Evolve Charity, Polaris Bank looks forward to fostering more transformative initiatives that uplift communities and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.