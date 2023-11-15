Plot to cause animosity between Tinubu, Gov Lawal ’ll fail – Group

President Tinubu

John Alechenu, Abuja

A pro-All Progressives Congress group, APC Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN), has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a group of politicians led by a former Governor and serving minister, to cause disharmony between President Bola Tinubu and Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal to undermine ongoing efforts to end insecurity, especially in the state.

The group in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday, described as fictitious, bizarre and scandalous media reports insinuating that Governor Lawal sponsored the legal team of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in his quest to verify Tinubu’s academic records in Chicago State University.

National Coordinator of the APC Renewed Hope Integrity Network, Mal. Danjuma Umar, said, those behind the “hastily written work of fiction” are simply clout chasers working for some disgraced politicians in Tinubu’s government.

The statement read in part, “This sham of a story trying to tie Dauda Lawal to the Chicago State University certificate saga is nothing but a vain attempt to create animosity between Mr President and Governor Dauda Lawal, by disgruntled politicians from Zamfara State, who hope to use their current positions under the Tinubu administration, to alienate the governor and in the process evade accountability for their crimes.”

The group equally dismissed attempts by those behind the plot, to implicate Dauda Lawal, in Tinubu’s travails as he fought to exonerate himself from the legal battles surrounding the authenticity of his certificate from the Chicago State University.

It further argued that “There is no transaction receipt or evidence indicating that such payments were made and since Atiku Abubakar himself is a self-made businessman, it is only a work of mischief to insinuate that he got broke and needed a ‘sponsor’.

“Who sponsored Atiku’s legal battles before the arrival of Dauda Lawal on the political scene? Is Dauda the only PDP Governor in Nigeria?

“These are questions for those who feel that by tarnishing Dauda’s image and relationship with the President, they can get away with their fraud.”

The group equally described as laughable, what it described as the barefaced lie that Governor Dauda Lawal “sponsored” the legal team of Atiku Abubakar to prove his worth as a newcomer in the field of politics, adding that “How else can an opposition politician prove his worth more than defeating an incumbent Governor with all the state resources at his disposal.

They further said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Dauda does not need to prove his worth to anybody. He has already shown the people of Zamfara State that he is a worthy leader and has already started delivering people-oriented leadership.

“He has gone after corruption to recover stolen property and funds from the rightful owners. That alone is proof enough of his competency, character and integrity.”

Members of the group argue that now more than ever before, the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration needs the support of everyone in every state irrespective of political, ethnic or religious differences to succeed in ending all forms of insecurity across Nigeria.

The rights group urged President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians to “dismiss such unfounded speculations and concentrate on building an economically strong and prosperous Nigeria of our dreams in line with the renewed hope agenda now that the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Tinubu instead of looking for non-existent scapegoats”.