Plateau: Six kidnap victims rescued as Police neutralize one suspect

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command on Wednesday rescued six victims from the kidnappers’ den and neutralized one of the suspected kidnappers who held the victims captive.

The incident happened in the neighbouring communities between Plateau and Bauchi States.

The spokesman of the Command, Alfred Alabo explained thus: “On 01/11/2023 at about 6 pm, while acting on credible intelligence about a horrible kidnap incident, that some unidentified suspected kidnappers invaded Gwalada village in Toro LGA of Bauchi State and forcefully kidnapped some residents of the area to a rocky forest in between Tumu, Tsaya and Rumfar Gomna in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Jengre in the Bassa LGA led a combined team of battle-ready Police operatives, STF, and Security Help Groups to the kidnappers’ camp. On sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers engaged them in a gunfight but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the security operatives.

“However, six victims: Rashida Hamisu, Mummi Usman, Ibrahim Isa, Ya’u Yahaya, Bala Aminu, Ishaku Usman all of Gwalfada, Toro LGA, Bauchi

were rescued from the operation while one of the kidnappers was gunned down and his cohorts fled with various degrees of bullet wounds but sadly, one Nuhu Titus, a hunter who aided the security in the rescue operation lost his life.”

He added, “Effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and rescue other kidnap victims. The State Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro Alawari assures Plateau residents of the commitment of the Police to combat crime and criminality in the State. The CP warns kidnappers to repent from their atrocious activities or leave Plateau State before the Police apprehend them.”