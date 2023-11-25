Plateau: Mutfwang gets rousing welcome after Appeal Court judgment

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Citizens of Plateau State turned out en masse to receive, Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, as he returned to the state, a week after the verdict of the Court of Appeal that nullified his mandate.

The large crowd, who converged at the Airport and other strategic locations in Jos on Saturday to welcome the Governor, reaffirmed their total support and expressed confidence in the Supreme Court to ensure “fairness and justice in its judgment.”

Recall that Governor Mutfwang polled a total of 525,299 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Nentawe Goshwe who scored 481,370 votes. Mutfwang’s victory was reaffirmed at the election tribunal but a panel of the Court of Appeal nullified it.

As the governor landed at the airport, the ecstatic crowd went into a frenzy, drumming, singing and dancing to welcome him and the Governor who spoke shortly after his arrival maintained that what happened was a temporary hurdle and reassured the people that God would restore the mandate.

His words, “I am excited to be back home, I feel so loved by the people and I have come back home to say thank you to the good people of Plateau State for their prayers, for standing with us. I want to also thank our friends across Nigeria and the world who have stood with us, they have shown interest in what is happening on the Plateau and I want to say a very big thank you.

“I want to assure you that we began this project with God on our side and I want to assure you that God is still on our side and that by his grace, Plateau people will smile, Plateau people will rejoice.

“For we bear no grudges against anyone and we are confident in the judiciary despite all that has happened. God who controls the states of men is going to ensure that what will bring joy to the people of Plateau State is done.

“I therefore encourage you to stay steadfast in prayer, there is no need for evil talk, we will not reply to those who mean evil for we will continue to encourage our people to remain calm.

“Some people are happy with our unity. I want to plead with the people of Plateau that let us stay together. I am proud and excited that you have made me your leader. I am proud of all Plateau people.

“Across the divides of faith, I have seen Muslims rise in our defence, I have seen Christians rise in our defence seen elders, I have seen women and I have seen youths and I say this is the Plateau direction we want to go. I, therefore, urge us to remain united, and peaceful.

“Every journey from bondage to freedom has hiccups and there are many hurdles we must cross, and whatever we have experienced so far is a temporary huddle and by the grace of God we will reach the promised land…”