Plateau: Mutfwang calls for calm after Appeal Court judgment

Gov. Mutfwang

…LP expels stalwart over alleged anti-party activity

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has described the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election as a temporary setback that will not deter him from repositioning the State on the path of unity, peace and progress as he expressed strong optimism that the mandate overwhelmingly given to him by the people of Plateau State would be restored.

Recall that the Governor has instructed his legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

This is as the leadership of the Labour Party, LP in the State has accused its former Plateau North Senatorial seat flagbearer, Abdullahi Adamu of engaging in anti-party activities and thereby expelled him from the Party.

Mutfwang in a statement on Sunday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere admonished citizens of the State and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm because “as long as God remains on the throne, the mandate of the people will be preserved and protected.”

He reiterated his unwavering faith in the judiciary and the constitution of Nigeria as he made a strong appeal to supporters, as well as citizens of the State to “maintain law and order,” as he continues to serve the State with dedication and integrity.

However, the LP in a letter jointly signed by Grace Zamfara and Bulus Kaze, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively, and made available to journalists in Jos on Sunday noted that Adamu is fraternizing with opposition to cause chaos in the Party and working against the interest of the Party.

Recall also that Adamu, who earlier had the ticket of Party to run for the Plateau North Senatorial seat was later replaced by Gyang Zi, the eventual flag bearer for the seat with the latest judgment of the Appeal Court that ordered a re-run in Plateau North, Adamu is now claiming to be the authentic candidate of the party, insisting that his name has been on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter, sighted by Vanguard I’m Jos started, “The leadership of the Party has been following your anti-party activities which include colluding with the opponents against the interest of the Party. You have been circulating false information about Gyang Zi, our candidate for Plateau North in the last general elections and the forthcoming rerun elections. Your action is a gross misconduct and you are hereby expelled forthwith from the Party.”

Meanwhile, Adamu could not be reached for any reaction at the time of this report as a call to his known phone number was not reachable.